Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $477.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE DELL traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $411.44. 1,102,006 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,520. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01. The stock has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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