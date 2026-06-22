Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $444.00 and last traded at $418.3850. Approximately 6,957,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,790,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $271.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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