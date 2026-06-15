Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $415.91 and last traded at $408.33. 6,993,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,770,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.57.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock worth $1,501,916,160. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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