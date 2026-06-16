Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $402.25 and last traded at $404.07. Approximately 6,280,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,742,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.07.

Specifically, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,648,415.25. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $23,728,740.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,818,745. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 31,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $12,072,557.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,772.50. The trade was a 42.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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