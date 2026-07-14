Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $112.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAL. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.40.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. 1,352,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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