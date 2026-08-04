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Denison Mine (DNN) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Denison Mine logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Denison Mines is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 11, 2026. Analysts project a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of approximately $46.5 million.
  • DNN shares recently traded at $3.02, within a 12-month range of $1.86 to $4.43. The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from analysts, with an average price target of $5.38.
  • Denison is a uranium exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, with its flagship asset being the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Denison Mine to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $46.5340 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Denison Mine Stock Performance

DNN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 12,309,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,305. Denison Mine has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Denison Mine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Denison Mine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Denison Mine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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