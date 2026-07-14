Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

Denison Mines (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) NYSE: DNN has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock's current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

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Denison Mines Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,827,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,554. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.62, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 13.77. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) NYSE: DNN last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.11 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 73.67% and a negative net margin of 6,208.50%. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denison Mines

In other news, Director Laurie Sterritt sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.39, for a total transaction of C$86,922.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors. In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines TSX: DML (NYSE American: DNN) that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects.

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