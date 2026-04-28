Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.4340 and last traded at $11.4340, with a volume of 29957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Denso from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Denso from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on DNZOY

Denso Stock Down 2.5%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Denso had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denso Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denso

Denso Corporation OTCMKTS: DNZOY is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso's offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

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