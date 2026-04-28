DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $843.2990 million for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 1,945,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XRAY

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 27,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $392,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,383.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Forbes acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $211,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,099,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,044.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,736,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,608,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003,606 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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