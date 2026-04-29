Design Therapeutics (DSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Design Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Design Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

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