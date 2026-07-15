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Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Quebecor logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins raised Quebecor’s target price from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and kept a buy rating, implying about 7.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Other brokers have also turned more positive, with several recent target-price increases from firms including CIBC, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and TD. Overall, Quebecor now has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of C$67.79.
  • Quebecor’s stock traded at C$66.80 on Wednesday, near its 52-week high of C$70.75, after reporting Q1 results of C$0.97 EPS and C$1.40 billion in revenue. The company also posted strong profitability, with a 37.44% return on equity and 12.99% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock's current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$69.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$54.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBR.B traded up C$0.52 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.80. 216,201 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.53. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$36.68 and a twelve month high of C$70.75. The firm has a market cap of C$15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor TSX: QBR.A TSX: QBR.B employs more than 11,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community.

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Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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