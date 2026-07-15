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Desjardins Reiterates "C$68.00" Price Target for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Cogeco Communications logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins reiterated a C$68.00 price target for Cogeco Communications and kept a hold rating, implying about 5.44% upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to strong-buy, while several firms trimmed their targets, leaving the consensus rating at Moderate Buy with an average target of C$74.33.
  • Cogeco Communications shares were up 1.6% to C$64.49 in Wednesday trading, with the company valued at about C$2.71 billion and trading below its 52-week high of C$77.40.
  • Interested in Cogeco Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) has been given a C$68.00 price objective by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company's current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.25 to C$72.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$74.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCA

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CCA traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,750. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.89 and a 52 week high of C$77.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.57.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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