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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Unite Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised Unite Group’s price target from GBX 600 to GBX 640 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 17.76% potential upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable: six analysts rate the stock “buy” and two rate it “hold,” giving Unite Group a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 686.38.
  • Unite Group shares opened at GBX 543.50, with a £2.79 billion market capitalization and a 52-week trading range of GBX 442.20 to GBX 766.
  • Five stocks we like better than Unite Group.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 640 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock's current price.

UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 690 to GBX 640 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 623 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 503 price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 686.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTG

Unite Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 543.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 442.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 766. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.57.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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