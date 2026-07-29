Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 640 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock's current price.

UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 690 to GBX 640 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 623 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 503 price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 686.38.

Get Unite Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTG

Unite Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 543.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 442.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 766. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.57.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unite Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unite Group wasn't on the list.

While Unite Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here