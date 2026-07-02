Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.63.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 151,344 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,244. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $178.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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