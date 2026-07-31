Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 215

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 215 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75.

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Elementis Price Performance

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 179.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 136 and a 1 year high of GBX 184. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 EPS for the quarter. Elementis had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elementis will post 9.4993582 earnings per share for the current year.

Elementis announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Elementis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elementis this week:

Positive Sentiment: First-half results beat expectations: Elementis reported stronger-than-anticipated H1 2026 results and described the period as one of strong growth. The performance supports investor confidence in execution and current-year earnings prospects. Elementis Delivers Strong First-Half Performance with Results Ahead of Expectations

Elementis reported stronger-than-anticipated H1 2026 results and described the period as one of strong growth. The performance supports investor confidence in execution and current-year earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $318.2 million: The reported sales figure, together with results above forecasts, provides evidence of resilient demand across Elementis’ specialty-products businesses. Elementis上半年业绩超预期，营收达$3.182亿

The reported sales figure, together with results above forecasts, provides evidence of resilient demand across Elementis’ specialty-products businesses. Positive Sentiment: Broker remains bullish: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target, implying roughly 18% potential upside from the level cited in the market update. This signals continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Jefferies reaffirms buy rating

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target, implying roughly 18% potential upside from the level cited in the market update. This signals continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary is now in focus: The H1 earnings call and related transcript provide additional detail on growth drivers, margins and outlook, which investors will assess for evidence that the stronger first-half trend can continue. Elementis plc H1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The H1 earnings call and related transcript provide additional detail on growth drivers, margins and outlook, which investors will assess for evidence that the stronger first-half trend can continue. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a consideration: The company’s reported quarterly EPS was GBX 8.60, but its latest disclosed net margin and return on equity remained negative, leaving investors attentive to margin recovery and earnings quality. Elementis quarterly earnings results

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Group employs c.1,000 across 20 global locations. As recognised innovation leaders with deep expertise in rheology (the science of flow), and formulation solutions, we develop distinctive solutions and products to improve performance, achieve smoother production, and enhance sustainability credentials for customers across a range of industries. The Group also owns and operates the largest high-quality hectorite mine in the world.

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