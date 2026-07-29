Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 950

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,028 to GBX 950 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock's current price.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 988 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,025 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.86.

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Entain Stock Down 3.1%

Entain stock opened at GBX 556 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 500.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 557.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 579.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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