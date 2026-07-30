Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reported record first-half post-tax profit of €4.1 billion , with revenue up 5% to €17.2 billion, post-tax ROTE at 11.9%, and the cost-income ratio improving to 60.9%.

Deutsche Bank reported record first-half post-tax profit of , with revenue up 5% to €17.2 billion, post-tax ROTE at 11.9%, and the cost-income ratio improving to 60.9%. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including revenue of around €33 billion , expenses slightly above €21 billion, and modestly lower underlying credit-loss provisions. Executives said revenue could potentially modestly exceed the target.

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including revenue of around , expenses slightly above €21 billion, and modestly lower underlying credit-loss provisions. Executives said revenue could potentially modestly exceed the target. Positive Sentiment: The Investment Bank delivered record second-quarter FICC results, while IBCM revenue rose 36% year over year; the bank also cited strong pipeline visibility, growing market share, and continued client activity in its asset-gathering businesses.

The Investment Bank delivered record second-quarter FICC results, while IBCM revenue rose 36% year over year; the bank also cited strong pipeline visibility, growing market share, and continued client activity in its asset-gathering businesses. Positive Sentiment: The bank announced a new €500 million share buyback from 2026 earnings, following €1 billion already underway, supported by a 13.9% CET1 ratio and strong organic capital generation.

The bank announced a new from 2026 earnings, following €1 billion already underway, supported by a 13.9% CET1 ratio and strong organic capital generation. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter expenses rose 8% to about €5.3 billion, reflecting compensation, investments, and nearly €100 million of costs tied to exiting the India franchise. Management expects productivity gains to offset much of the remaining investment spending, while targeted commercial-real-estate portfolio exits could create additional—but currently limited—credit costs.

Get DB alerts: Sign Up

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,207,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here