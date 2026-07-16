Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5%

DB opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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