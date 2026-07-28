Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,300 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock's current price.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,770 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 5,974.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cranswick Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CWK stock traded down GBX 10 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,430. The stock had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,751. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 5,521.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 4,805 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,810.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,533, for a total transaction of £912,945. Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300. Insiders purchased 8 shares of company stock worth $43,689 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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