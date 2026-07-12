Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,858 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 7,247 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

DBOEY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,439. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Boerse to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

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