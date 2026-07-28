Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 497,145 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the June 30th total of 200,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,467,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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