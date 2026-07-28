Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 497,145 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the June 30th total of 200,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,467,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deutsche Telekom Right Now?

Before you consider Deutsche Telekom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Telekom wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Telekom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines