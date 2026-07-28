Devon Energy (DVN) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $6.0043 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 1,190,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,295. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy's payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Andrea Alexander sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $841,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 138,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,474,845.46. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,162,793.40. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 112,371 shares of company stock worth $5,258,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company's stock worth $202,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,137 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,751,276 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,824 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,256,797 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,573,000 after buying an additional 1,197,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 704.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,114 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 853,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,948 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 811,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Devon Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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