Devon Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 70,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 34,734 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,162,793.40. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 428,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,991,570.32. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 702.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company's stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,381,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.43. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm's revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Devon Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and Wells Fargo both raised their price targets on Devon Energy and reiterated bullish ratings, signaling that analysts see meaningful upside from current levels.

Jefferies and Wells Fargo both raised their price targets on Devon Energy and reiterated bullish ratings, signaling that analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RBC said Devon could benefit from its upcoming combined-company guidance with Coterra Energy, along with an asset review and buyback support, which could improve investor sentiment around capital returns and strategic direction. Devon Energy Could Gain From Merger Update in June, Asset Review, Buybacks, RBC Says

RBC said Devon could benefit from its upcoming combined-company guidance with Coterra Energy, along with an asset review and buyback support, which could improve investor sentiment around capital returns and strategic direction. Positive Sentiment: DVN crossed above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, a short-term bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers. Devon Energy (DVN) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

DVN crossed above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, a short-term bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought far more call options than usual, suggesting rising speculation that DVN could continue climbing in the near term.

Traders bought far more call options than usual, suggesting rising speculation that DVN could continue climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Devon as a strong momentum stock and a company boosting its dividend, reinforcing the view that the shares may continue to attract income and trend-focused investors. From High-Yield to High-Growth: 3 Stocks Boosting Dividends (DVN)

Several commentary pieces highlighted Devon as a strong momentum stock and a company boosting its dividend, reinforcing the view that the shares may continue to attract income and trend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A recent insider sale was disclosed, but the filing alone does not appear large enough to outweigh the positive analyst and technical signals.

A recent insider sale was disclosed, but the filing alone does not appear large enough to outweigh the positive analyst and technical signals. Negative Sentiment: Devon’s last reported quarterly results missed earnings and revenue estimates, and revenue declined year over year, which remains a background concern for fundamental investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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