DexCom (DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.1750 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DexCom Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. DexCom has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,259 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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