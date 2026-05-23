DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.2083.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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DexCom Trading Up 0.3%

DXCM opened at $72.10 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $379,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $205,932,000 after buying an additional 2,658,158 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,964,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907,801 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $195,666,000 after buying an additional 2,294,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,352,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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