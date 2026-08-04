DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark Foletta Sells 2,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) Director Mark Foletta sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,160. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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DexCom Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 5,993,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Grp LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 778.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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