DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $128,435.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00.

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DexCom Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,327,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $727,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $530,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $483,356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $352,781,000 after purchasing an additional 686,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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