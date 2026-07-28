DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

Several research firms have commented on DHX. Lake Street Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the sale, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,888 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 988,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,804,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 940,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 477.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 484,019 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438,349 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 329,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.33.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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