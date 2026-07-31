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DHL Group FY2027 EPS Estimate Decreased by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
DHL Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for DHL Group to $2.16 from $2.17, still above the broader consensus estimate of $1.99.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with DHL Group carrying a “Moderate Buy” average rating; recent actions included Jefferies downgrading the stock to “Hold” while Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and Zacks maintained or improved their ratings.
  • DHL Group shares opened at $33.34, near their 12-month high of $33.37, with a market capitalization of approximately $74.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for DHL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for DHL Group's current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHLGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHL Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHL Group

DHL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHLGY opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. DHL Group has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

DHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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Earnings History and Estimates for DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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