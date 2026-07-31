DHL Group FY2027 EPS Estimate Decreased by Erste Group Bank

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for DHL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for DHL Group's current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHLGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHL Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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DHL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHLGY opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. DHL Group has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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