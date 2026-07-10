Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires 436 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £6,553.08.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 441 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,488 per share, for a total transaction of £6,562.08.

On Monday, May 11th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 425 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.25.

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Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down GBX 2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,503.13. 36,193,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,755,996. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,350 and a one year high of GBX 2,142. The stock has a market cap of £33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,527.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,562.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £222.30 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,759 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,554.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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