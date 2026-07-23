DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2175 per share and revenue of $313.9290 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality's payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.25 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.03.

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Insider Activity

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Kathleen Merrill sold 20,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,899.80. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,354 shares in the company, valued at $997,402.84. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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