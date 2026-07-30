DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,564,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,177. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,402.84. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Merrill sold 20,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,899.80. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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