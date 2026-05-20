DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $5.0575 billion for the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 27,760.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $258,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $255,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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