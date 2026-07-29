Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

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Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Thomas S. Timko acquired 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.36 per share, with a total value of $49,969.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,692.80. This represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $8,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,104,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,055,833.60. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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