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Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adobe, Ziff Davis, DoubleVerify, Emerald, and Xunlei were identified as the five digital media stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among peers.
  • The article highlights these companies as examples of different digital media business models, including content creation, digital advertising, analytics, e-commerce, and subscription services.
  • Adobe and Ziff Davis were featured most prominently, with Adobe described as a diversified software company and Ziff Davis as a digital media and internet company with brands like PCMag, Mashable, and RetailMeNot.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Adobe, Ziff Davis, DoubleVerify, Emerald, and Xunlei are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize content through online and digital platforms, such as streaming services, social media, digital advertising, gaming, and online publishing. For stock market investors, this term refers to publicly traded businesses whose growth and profits are tied to digital audience engagement, advertising revenue, subscriptions, or other internet-based media models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Emerald (EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EEX

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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