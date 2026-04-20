Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $204.54 and last traded at $204.0930, with a volume of 86469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.62.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC set a $193.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.12.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here