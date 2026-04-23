Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company's previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.67.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.84. 237,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,022. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $204.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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