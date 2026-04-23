Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.950-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $204.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.58. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Evercore increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $217 (from $180) and maintained an "Outperform" rating — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations. Mizuho raises target

Mizuho raised its price target to $217 (from $180) and maintained an "Outperform" rating — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to $230 (from $200) and kept a "Buy" rating — the highest of the day and the most bullish near-term price call. Stifel raises target

Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to $230 (from $200) and kept a "Buy" rating — the highest of the day and the most bullish near-term price call. Positive Sentiment: Evercore published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for DLR, adding to the wave of bullish analyst commentary. Evercore forecast

Evercore published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for DLR, adding to the wave of bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also flagged upside potential for Digital Realty, contributing to positive analyst momentum around the name. BMO forecast

BMO Capital Markets also flagged upside potential for Digital Realty, contributing to positive analyst momentum around the name. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that DLR hit a new 12‑month high following analyst upgrades reinforces the idea that the upgrades are driving investor interest. 12-month high report

Coverage noting that DLR hit a new 12‑month high following analyst upgrades reinforces the idea that the upgrades are driving investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: CNN Markets maintains a company page for DLR with market data and headlines — a general reference rather than a discrete catalyst. CNN DLR page

CNN Markets maintains a company page for DLR with market data and headlines — a general reference rather than a discrete catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news: EastGroup Properties reported mixed Q1 results—useful for broader REIT/real-estate sentiment but not specific to DLR’s fundamentals. EastGroup Q1

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,433,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $685,909,000 after buying an additional 346,200 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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