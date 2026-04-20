Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.12.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $204.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $204.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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