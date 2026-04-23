DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.61. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group's payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1,467.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered DigitalBridge Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered DigitalBridge Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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