Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $122.3790 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DCOM opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Dime Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,339 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $690,712.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,013,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,429,293.24. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart H. Lubow sold 19,550 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $685,618.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,865.36. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,865 shares of company stock worth $1,829,983. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,143 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 132.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,503 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 96,523 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,976 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,084 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company's stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company's core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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