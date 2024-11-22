Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts: Sign Up

Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.96. 396,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,806. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dine Brands Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dine Brands Global wasn't on the list.

While Dine Brands Global currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here