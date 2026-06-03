Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.08 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $888,999.25. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $128,250. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,282 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company's stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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