Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $36.67. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $35.3740, with a volume of 298,212 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $448.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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