Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFU Get Free Report ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.21. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 2,093,254 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $894.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1438 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 147.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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