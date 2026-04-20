Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report ) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.19. 74,271,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 79,188,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 429,436 shares of the company's stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,359,000. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,256,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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