Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.5% Higher - What's Next?

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 13.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 47,111,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 75,812,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.0994 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 429,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $3,599,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $13,256,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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