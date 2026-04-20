Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ( NASDAQ:QQQE Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $107.03, with a volume of 84071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.66.

The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1627 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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