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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) reached a 52-week high of $107.09 (last $107.03) on Monday with ~84,071 shares traded; its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are about $101.63 and $102.47, and market cap is $1.24 billion.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1627 on March 31, which annualizes to $0.65 and implies a yield of roughly 0.6%.
  • Multiple institutional investors—including Miller Global, AssetMark, Optiver and Pittenger & Anderson—initiated or increased small positions recently, signaling modest institutional interest in QQQE.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $107.03, with a volume of 84071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.66.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1627 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Right Now?

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