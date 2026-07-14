Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO John Quisel Sells 33,000 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) CEO John Quisel sold 33,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $2,473,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,945,757.44. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,606. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Disc Medicine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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