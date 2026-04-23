Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.70, but opened at $45.8750. Disco shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 22,041 shares changing hands.

Get Disco alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Disco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on DSCSY

Disco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Disco Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Disco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Disco wasn't on the list.

While Disco currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here